SECL Recruitment 2021: 329 Vacancies Open For Clerk And Foreman Posts, Apply Now

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Assistant Foreman (Trainee) (Mech.) Grade C, Store Issue Clerk Gr.-III and other posts on its official website secl-co.in.

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through the prescribed application format on or before 17th March 2021.

Important Date:

Starting date of online application- February 22, 2021

Last date of online application- March 17, 2021

Vacancy Details:

Total Posts- 329

Assistant Foreman (Trainee) (Mech.) Grade C: 96 Posts

Store Issue Clerk Grade-III: 96 Posts

Assistant Loading Clerk Grade-III: 137 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Foreman (Trainee) (Mech.) T & S Grade C : Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (Minimum 03 years Course) and three years’ experience in any company.

: Diploma in Mechanical Engineering (Minimum 03 years Course) and three years’ experience in any company. Store Issue Clerk Grade-III : Matriculation or equivalent any recognized Board of Examination and three years’ service in the company.

: Matriculation or equivalent any recognized Board of Examination and three years’ service in the company. Assistant Loading Clerk Grade-III: Matriculation or equivalent examinations from any recognized Board of Examination.

Salary Details:

Rs. 30,000 – Rs. 50,000

Selection Process:

The candidates will be selected on the basis of Computer Proficiency Test and Written Test for the SECL Recruitment 2021.

How to apply for SECL recruitment 2021? :

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) Recruitment Notification 2021 as per the prescribed application format on or before 17th March 2021.

The candidates can also download the application form which has been attached with the notification pdf or available at the official website and send it to [email protected]. on or before 24th March 2021.

For further details check the notification.

Important Links:

Official Notification

Official Website