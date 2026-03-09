Screen Time’s Toll on Sleep and Simple Fixes

Advertisement

Using phones or laptops before bed can mess with your sleep. The blue light from screens stops your body from making melatonin, a hormone that helps you sleep. Plus, exciting content on screens keeps your brain alert when it should be relaxing. This can lead to taking longer to fall asleep, sleeping less, and not sleeping well.

For starters, blue light is the main culprit, suppressing melatonin production and keeping you wired. Then there’s the stimulating content – whether it’s a thrilling show or a heated social media debate, it’s alerting your brain and making it harder to wind down. And if that’s not enough, screens can disrupt your body’s internal clock, confusing your circadian rhythms.

To fix this, stop using screens 1-2 hours before bed. You can use blue light filters or night mode on your device to help. Instead, do relaxing things like reading or meditating before bed.

