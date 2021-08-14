SBI SO Recruitment 2021: Apply online for Specialist Cadre Officer posts; Check dates, eligibility and other details

State Bank of India has invited application for the recruitment of 69 Specialist Cadre Officer such as Assistant Manager, Deputy Manager, Relationship Manager, Product Manager and Circle Defence Banking Advisor.

Interested and eligible can apply for the SBI SO Recruitment 2021 on the official website till September 2.

For more details on the recruitment process like the eligibility criteria, age limit, salary, application date and other details you can check the following article.

Important Dates

Starting date of online application: August 13, 2021

Last date of online application: September 2, 2021

Vacancy Details

Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil) – 36

Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical) – 10

Deputy Manager (Agri Spl) – 10

Relationship Manager (OMP) – 6

Product Manager (OMP) – 2

Assistant Manager(Marketing & Communication) – 4

Circle Defence Banking Advisor – 1

Salary Details

Assistant Manager – Basic: Rs 36,000-1490/7-46340-1740/2-49910-1990/7-63840

Deputy Manager (Agri Spl) – Basic: Rs 48,170-1740/1-49910-1990/10-69810

Relationship Manager (OMP) – Basic: Rs 63,840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230

Product Manager (OMP) – Basic: Rs 63,840-1990/5-73790-2220/2-78230

Circle Defence Banking Advisor – Rs 19.50 lakh per annum.

Eligibility Criteria for SBI SO Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil)- The candidate should have a Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering with 60% or above marks, OR 6.75 ON A SCALE OF 10 IN THE CASE OF EQUIVALENT CGPA/OGPA/CPI OR SIMILAR EVALUATION CRITERIA. The candidates should have 2 Years of work experience for Bachelor’s degree and 1 year for Master’s degree. Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical)- The candidate should have Bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering with 60% or above marks, OR 6.75 ON A SCALE OF 10 IN THE CASE OF EQUIVALENT CGPA/OGPA/CPI OR SIMILAR EVALUATION CRITERIA. The candidate should have 2 Years of work experience for Bachelor’s degree and 1 year for Master’s degree. Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication) – The candidate should have done Full time MBA (Marketing)/ Full time PGDM or its equivalent with specialisation in Marketing from Institutions recognised / approved by Govt. bodies / AICTE /UGC with Minimum marks- 60%. And should have minimum 3 years, post basic qualification experience. Deputy Manager (Agri Spl) – The candidate should have done MBA/ PGDM in Rural Management or MBA/PGDM in Agri Business / Post Graduate diploma in Rural Management/ Postgraduate in Agriculture as a full-time course from recognised Institute/ University. The candidate should have minimum 3 Years of Post Qualification experience in Agri Business of Public Sector Banks/ Private Sector Banks/ NBFC, in the capacity of Executive/Supervisory role, as on 01.07.2021. Relationship Manager (OMP) – The candidate should have done B.E./ B. Tech along with MBA/PGDM or equivalent degree (as full-time course) with specialisation in Marketing. And the candidate should have minimum 5 years of total experience as on 1st July, 2021. Product Manager (OMP) – The candidate should have done B.Tech/ B.E. in Computer Science/ IT/ Electronics & Communication along with MBA/ PGDM or equivalent degree (as full-time course). The institute should be recognised/ approved by Govt. bodies/ AICTE Certification will add value: Certified Scrum Product owner (CSPO)/ Product Manager/ Product Owner. The candidate should have minimum 5 years of total experience as on 1st July, 2021. Circle Defence Banking Advisor – The applicant must be a retired Major General or Brigadier from Indian Army, or from comparable ranks from Indian Navy or Air Force.

Age Limit

Assistant Manager – The maximum age limit for candidates is 30 years. Deputy Manager,Relationship Manager (OMP)and Product Manager – The candidate should be between 25 to 35 years. Circle Defence Banking Advisor – The maximum age limit for candidates is 60 years.

Selection Procedure

Assistant Manager – The selection of candidates will be on the basis of Online Written Test and Interview. Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication) and Circle Defence Banking Advisor – The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview. Deputy Manager,Relationship Manager (OMP)and Product Manager – The selection will be based on shortlisting and interview.

How to apply for SBI SO Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the vacant special officer posts by registering themselves online through the link available on official SBI website that is https://bank.sbi/web/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/web/careers then fill in the application form for the post they are applying as per given instruction and pay the application fee.

Application fees

General/ EWS/ OBC candidates – Rs 750

SC/ ST/ PWD candidates – No Fee

For Circle Defence Banking Advisor – No Fee

You should note that application is non refundable.

For more details please check the official notification bellow.

Important Links

Official Notification For Assistant Manager Recruitment

Official Notification For Deputy Manager And Relationship Manager (OMP) Recruitment

Official Notification For Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication) Recruitment

Official Notification For Circle Defence Banking Advisor Recruitment