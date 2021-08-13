SBI Recruitment 2021: Interested Applicants can apply for the post of Assistant Manager

One of the major Indian banks, the State Bank of India (SBI) has invited applications from the interested candidates to fill up the posts of Assistant Managers in various cadres.

According to the notification issued by the State Bank of India, candidates with the required degree and experience can apply for the posts of Assistant Manager (Civil) and Assistant Manager (Electrical).

Details of the notification are as follows:

Posts

Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil): B.Tech in Civil Engineering with 60% marks or above.

Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical): B.Tech in Electrical Engineering with 60% marks or above

Age Limit

Candidates should be between 21-30 years of age till April 1, 2021.

Application Fee

General/ OBC/ EWS category: Rs 750

SC/ ST/ PWD category: Nil

Procedure of selection and date

A written test will be conducted by the SBI after which the candidates will be short-listed. The online written test will be conducted on September 25.

Download call letter

The call letter for the exam will be available for download from September 13.

Click here to apply online

Click here to view official website