SBI issues very important alert for customers about new series of scams, check details

The State Bank of India (SBI), the largest multinational public sector bank and financial services statutory body of the country, has been taking different steps time and again to help the customers to avoid fraud. Recently, it has alerted the customers about a new series of scams by the imposters.

The SBI has alerted the customers saying that the imposters have found a new means of extorting money from the account holders. It said that the imposters are posing as officials of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or Income Tax Department and threatening the people with a made up supposed legal action including arrest to demand money from them.

The digital tricksters pretend to be law enforcement officers, demanding your money or information to avoid arrest, the bank said adding that real officers never ask for any such payments.

In order to help the customers, the bank also has given the following tips and tricks to avoid such new scams:

Here’s how to stay scam-free:

Stay Calm: The bank has asked the customers not to get panicked in case get such calls from the imposters ever.

Verify: If get such calls, the customers need to call the official number of the organization they claim to be from by vising the organization’s official website.

Report: Share the details of the call with the local law enforcement agency.

Abstain: From transferring money based on these calls.

To report any cyber incident, the customer can call the cyber crime helpline number 1930 or visit https://cybercrime.gov.in/.