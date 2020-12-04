State Bank of India (SBI) mobile banking app YONO has closed. The bank has given this information through its Twitter handle. The bank said the service was disrupted due to a technical flaw in the system. The bank has told customers that they can currently avail banking services from Internet banking and Yono Lite app instead of Yono app.

The country’s largest bank said that people should not trust fake sites while the app is down. Also said that if we want to talk about customer care of the bank, then the numbers for this are 1800 11 2211, 1800 425 3800 and 080 26599990. You can take help from them.

We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we work towards restoring YONO SBI app to provide for an uninterrupted banking experience.#SBI #StateBankOfIndia #ImportantAnnouncement #InternetBanking #OnlineSBI pic.twitter.com/7Qykf85r85 — State Bank of India (@TheOfficialSBI) December 3, 2020

Bank recently upgraded the system

SBI recently upgraded its Internet banking platform. At that time, the bank had informed customers about the difficulties in using internet banking, YONO, YONO Lite. SBI had claimed that this would provide better online service to the customers.

Bank has so many crore customers

SBI has 49 crore customers. There are 4 lakh transactions daily on its digital platform. Currently, however, 55% of transactions are being done through digital channels. Half of this transaction takes place on the vago. It has 2.76 crore subscribers on YONO. Customers said that they are getting an error of M005 when being logged on Yono.

RBI acted on HDFC

Earlier on Thursday, HDFC Bank, the largest private sector bank in the country, received a setback due to similar disturbances. RBI has stopped HDFC Bank from launching any new digital service. This restriction can last for 3 to 6 months. It also includes the launch of HDFC Digital-2. Also, the bank cannot issue credit cards. HDFC Bank’s internet banking service had failed several times recently.

(Source: amarujala.com)