Bhubaneswar: State Bank of India (SBI) has been announced the SBI Clerk preliminary exam result has been announced on its official website.

Notably the declaration of result was delayed to do Covid-19 lockdown.

Candidates, who had appeared for the examination, can now check their results on the official website – www.sbi.co.in

The SBI Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) Preliminary Examination was conducted on February 22, 29, March 1 and 8, 2020.

Now SBI will conduct the Junior Associates Main Exam (Advertisement No. CRPD/CR/2019-20/20) on October 31, 2020.

It is however noteworthy that the candidates, who have qualified the Prelims Exam are eligible for the SBI Clerk Mains Exam 2020.