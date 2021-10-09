Saturn moves into its direct motion on October 11: These five zodiac signs will get highly effected

According to astrology, Saturn is considered as the planet of karma. Therefore, it is of great significance when it retrogrades, as on that phase it brings karmic re-balancing.

Saturn will move into its direct motion on October 11, which is after a gap of five months. On May 23 this year, Saturn last moved into retrograde motion in Capricorn sign.

Saturn retrograde, in general, is associated with delays, obstructions, misery, debts and chronic health issues. However, to be exact, the effects of the planetary alignments vary from person to person. A specific lordship or role assigned to Saturn in our birth charts also effects the changes that the planet’s retrograde brings. During Saturn’s direct motion one might go through events that could be good or bad.

Know if your zodiac sign is effected and in which way.

Gemini

If you are with a Gemini moon sign, Saturn’s transit in the 8th house of transformation, might bring some sudden changes in life. These changes are likely to be on the profitable side, especially in inheritance or sudden gains from investments done in the past.

Libra

People with Libra moon sign will be blessed with growth in career, considering Saturn’s transit in the 4th house. A promotion or salary hike could also surprise you in a good way. Not just improvements in the work place but also disappearance of past issue are likely to happen.

Sagittarius

People with Sagittarius moon sign will experience positive news regarding their finances. A job transfer or some gainful investments or expansion in business might follow Sagittarians during this phase.

Capricorn

Those of you with Capricorn moon sign will command more respect at the workplace. During this phase, a positive career change can be the case for Capricorns. People of this sign who are looking for an abroad movement, might have their dreams come true.

Aquarius

Aquarius moon sign people needs to be careful about their actions, what you say or do might effect you in a negative way. There can be growth and opportunities for you outside the country. Keep a rain-check on your expenses.