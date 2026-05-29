Sapota/Chiku: Summer’s Natural Panacea That Gives Relief from Multiple Diseases

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Sapota isn’t just a tasty summer fruit—it’s a simple, natural way to stay healthy when the heat gets tough.

Summer brings a burst of fruits to the market, but not all are equally good for hot weather. Sapota, also called Chikoo, is one fruit that does more than just satisfy your sweet craving.

Easily available in summer, it works like a natural remedy for several common health problems. From children to adults, most people enjoy Sapota for its soft, sweet taste. But beyond taste, it’s packed with nutrients that help the body cope with summer heat.

Rich in vitamins A, B, C, and E, along with minerals and fiber, Sapota is often called a storehouse of nutrition. Even the peel has useful properties.

Here’s how eating Sapota in summer can help you:

Healthy Weight Gain

If you struggle to gain weight, Sapota can help. It’s low in calories but contains natural sugars that provide energy and support weight gain. It also boosts the immune system, keeping you stronger during the hot months.

Relieves Constipation

Sapota is a good source of dietary fiber. Eating it regularly helps soften stools and eases constipation, a common problem in summer due to dehydration.

Good for Skin and Hair

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The antioxidants in Sapota fight free radicals that cause aging. Regular consumption can reduce wrinkles, improve skin glow, and keep skin healthy. For hair, Sapota helps reduce hair fall, promotes growth, and adds thickness.

Aids Digestion

Heat often slows digestion. The fiber in Sapota supports smooth bowel movement and keeps the digestive system working properly, preventing stomach discomfort.

Strengthens Bones

Sapota contains calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium—minerals essential for bone health. Including it in your diet helps keep bones strong and reduces the risk of weakness with age.

Supports Eye Health

With a good amount of vitamin A and beta-carotene, Sapota helps maintain eyesight and protects eyes from age-related decline.

How to enjoy it: Eat ripe Sapota as a fruit, blend it into a smoothie, or add it to desserts. Its juice is also refreshing and nutritious for summer.

In short, Sapota isn’t just a tasty summer fruit—it’s a simple, natural way to stay healthy when the heat gets tough.