Samsung Galaxy F12 is set to be launched on India on April 5. Now ahead of its official launch the Images and key specifications of the upcoming phone has been been revealed on the online shopping site Flipkart.

Flipkart has listed the Samsung Galaxy F12 on its website with key specification of the upcoming phone, which suggests that the phone will be available for purchase via the e-commerce site soon after its launch.

Samsung Galaxy F12 Specifications

The Flipkart listing revealed that the phone will come with a 6,000mAh battery and an 8nm Exynos 850 processor.

The phone will also sport a quad camera setup at the back with a 48-megpixel primary sensor.

Samsung Galaxy F12 is also confirmed to feature a 16.55 cm (6.5) HD+ Infinity-V display with 90Hz refresh rate.

As per the images posted on Flipkart, the Samsung Galaxy F12 have a waterdrop-style notch and a curved edges.

On the rear, the phone has a square-shaped module which housed a quad camera set up.

From the pics, the phone may come in three shades of Blue colour.

The Samsung Galaxy F12 also seen to have a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Alongside the Samsung Galaxy F12, the company is also looking to bring the Samsung Galaxy F02s on April 5.

The Samsung Galaxy F12 was also spotted on Geekbench with the model number SM-G127G. The Geekbench listing suggested the phone will run on Android 11 and could have 4GB of RAM.