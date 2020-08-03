According to reports, people from 31 states of America and Canada have been victims of Salmonella which is being attributed to the onions supplied by a company called Thomson International. Thomson International has also admitted that investigations have revealed that people have been infected due to eating red onion. However, the company is now recalling all kinds of onions back from the market.

Symptoms such as diarrhea, fever and abdominal pain are found in people infected with salmonella. If someone gets infected with this bacteria, then these symptoms can emerge within 6 hours to 6 days. At the same time, people usually remain ill due to this bacteria for 4 to 7 days. Salmonella has the highest effect on children below 5 years of age and those above 65 years of age.

Sometimes this bacterial infection can spread to other parts of the body after the intestines. In such a situation it is very important to get people hospitalized.

At the same time, the Food and Drug Administration of America is trying to find out whether the infection of salmonella is spread by any products other than onions.

According to reports, more than 500 people have been affected with Salmonella; however, it has not claimed any life.