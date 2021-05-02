SAIL Recruitment 2021: Notification Out For Various Vacancies In Doctor & Nurse Posts, Selection through Interview Only

By WCE 6
Sail Recruitment 2021: Online Application For Several Vacant Posts Begins, Apply Soon

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Doctor and Nurses in Bokaro General Hospital. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the  walk-in interview between 03.05.2021 – 08.05.2021 (between 10 am to 1 pm).

Important Dates:
  • Walk-In-Interview Date: May 3 to May 8, 2021
Vacancy Details

Total posts- 60

  • Doctor – 30 Posts
  • Nurse – 30 Posts
 Eligibility Criteria for SAIL Recruitment 2021
Educational Qualification:
  • Doctor: The candidate should have a MBBS degree or higher & valid MCI registration.
  • Nurses: The candidate should have done B.Sc. (Nursing) from an institution recognized by Nursing Council of India or 10+2/Intermediate in science with Diploma of minimum 3 years duration in General Nursing and Midwifery from a govt. recognized Institution with valid registration in Nursing Council of India/States.
Salary Details
  • Rs 5000 per day for Doctors for 08 hours.
  • Rs 1000 per day for Nurses for 8 hours duty.
Also Read: UPPRPB Recruitment 2021: 1329 Vacancies Available For Clerk, SI and ASI Posts; Check Details
How to apply for SAIL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates may walk in for interview between 3rd May, 2021 to 8th May, 2021 (between 10 am to 1 pm) at DMS Conference Hall, Bokaro General Hospital for engagement on short term contract for service basis for a period of one month.

Candidate must bring along all original and copy of all certificates/ document required along with copies of PAN Card, Aadhar card, copy of bank account passbook and a passport size photograph.

For more details check official notification PDF bellow.

Important Links:

Official Website

Official Notification PDF

You might also like
Miscellany

These Important Rules Regarding WhatsApp, COVID Vaccination Is Changing Soon, Know…

Miscellany

Lost Your Dear One’s To COVID-19? You Can Claim Rs 2 Lakh Govt Insurance;…

Miscellany

7 Healthy Snacks To Munch On While Working From Home

Nation

Bank Holidays In May 2021: Banks To Remain Closed For 12 Days This Month; Check The…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.