SAIL Recruitment 2021: Notification Out For Various Vacancies In Doctor & Nurse Posts, Selection through Interview Only

Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Doctor and Nurses in Bokaro General Hospital. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the walk-in interview between 03.05.2021 – 08.05.2021 (between 10 am to 1 pm).

Important Dates:

Walk-In-Interview Date: May 3 to May 8, 2021

Vacancy Details

Total posts- 60

Doctor – 30 Posts

Nurse – 30 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for SAIL Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

Doctor: The candidate should have a MBBS degree or higher & valid MCI registration.

Nurses: The candidate should have done B.Sc. (Nursing) from an institution recognized by Nursing Council of India or 10+2/Intermediate in science with Diploma of minimum 3 years duration in General Nursing and Midwifery from a govt. recognized Institution with valid registration in Nursing Council of India/States.

Salary Details

Rs 5000 per day for Doctors for 08 hours.

Rs 1000 per day for Nurses for 8 hours duty.

How to apply for SAIL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates may walk in for interview between 3rd May, 2021 to 8th May, 2021 (between 10 am to 1 pm) at DMS Conference Hall, Bokaro General Hospital for engagement on short term contract for service basis for a period of one month.

Candidate must bring along all original and copy of all certificates/ document required along with copies of PAN Card, Aadhar card, copy of bank account passbook and a passport size photograph.

For more details check official notification PDF bellow.

Important Links:

Official Website

Official Notification PDF