SAIL Recruitment 2021: Notification Out For Various Vacancies In Doctor & Nurse Posts, Selection through Interview Only
Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Doctor and Nurses in Bokaro General Hospital. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the walk-in interview between 03.05.2021 – 08.05.2021 (between 10 am to 1 pm).
Important Dates:
- Walk-In-Interview Date: May 3 to May 8, 2021
Vacancy Details
Total posts- 60
- Doctor – 30 Posts
- Nurse – 30 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for SAIL Recruitment 2021
Educational Qualification:
- Doctor: The candidate should have a MBBS degree or higher & valid MCI registration.
- Nurses: The candidate should have done B.Sc. (Nursing) from an institution recognized by Nursing Council of India or 10+2/Intermediate in science with Diploma of minimum 3 years duration in General Nursing and Midwifery from a govt. recognized Institution with valid registration in Nursing Council of India/States.
Salary Details
- Rs 5000 per day for Doctors for 08 hours.
- Rs 1000 per day for Nurses for 8 hours duty.
Also Read: UPPRPB Recruitment 2021: 1329 Vacancies Available For Clerk, SI and ASI Posts; Check Details
How to apply for SAIL Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates may walk in for interview between 3rd May, 2021 to 8th May, 2021 (between 10 am to 1 pm) at DMS Conference Hall, Bokaro General Hospital for engagement on short term contract for service basis for a period of one month.
Candidate must bring along all original and copy of all certificates/ document required along with copies of PAN Card, Aadhar card, copy of bank account passbook and a passport size photograph.
For more details check official notification PDF bellow.