Rs 10,00,000 would be given to these students under IET India Scholarship Award

IET India Scholarship Award is India’s largest scholarship program for undergraduate engineering students. Designed by the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET) to recognize and nurture future engineering leaders of India, the 7th edition of the award program will inspire undergraduate engineering students by rewarding their creativity, innovation, leadership and excellence.

Engineering students across years (1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th year) and engineering specialisations will compete for a combined scholarship prize worth Rs 10,00,000.

Eligibility for IET India Scholarship Awards:

Open for students studying in the 1st, 2nd, 3rd or 4th year of a full-time regular undergraduate engineering programme (in any field) approved by AICTE/UGC

Applicants must have cleared all regular credit courses in a single attempt

Applicants must have scored at least 60% in aggregate or an equivalent CGPA of at least 6 on a 10-point scale in the semesters cleared so far

There is no age limit for the applicants

Note: Application is open for all IET members and non-members and for all branches of engineering as recognised by the AICTE/UGC. Also, lateral entry students who join the B.Tech programme in the 2nd year can apply too

Benefits:

The selected scholars will receive the scholarship prize as mentioned below –

For Regional Round of Selection:

There will be 5 regional centres and the scholarship award will be as follows –

Regional round winner – Rs 60,000 + Certificate + IET Membership

Regional round runner-up – Rs 40,000 + Certificate + IET Membership

For National Finals:

The winners of the regional round will compete for national finals and the scholarship award will be as follows –

Winner – Rs 3,00,000 + Certificate + IET Membership

1st runner-up – Rs 1,70,000 + Certificate + IET Membership

2nd runner-up – Rs 1,50,000 + Certificate + IET Membership

Note: If a student wins the scholarship both at the Regional and National level, he/she will be awarded Certificate for both levels and the prize money for the national level only.

Documents:

No documents are required to be attached at the time of application.

How can you apply?

In case of any queries, reach out to:

080 40892222 (Monday to Friday – 10:00AM to 6PM)

scholarships@theiet.in

IET India Scholarship Award Deadline:

June 3, 2023

