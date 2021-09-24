RRC Recruitment 2021: 10th pass candidate can apply for over 3000 vacancies in Northern Railway

The online application for recruitment to the post of Apprentices in various trades by the Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway has started. The online application process has begun after the Recruitment Cell activated the application link.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the online mode on or before October 20, 2021.

Details of RRC Recruitment 2021

Important dates of RRC Recruitment 2021

Starting Date of Application: September 20, 2021

Last date of application: October 20, 2021

Short Notice Release Date: September 14, 2021

Name and number of vacant posts

Name of the Post: Apprentice

Name of posts: 3093 Posts

RRC Recruitment 2021 qualification

The applicant should have 10th pass or its equivalent and ITI in relevant trade

RRC Recruitment 2021 age limit

The candidates should be between 15 years and 24 years

RRC Recruitment 2021 selection

The job seekers will be selected based on their merits.

Mode of application of RRC Recruitment 2021