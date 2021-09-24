RRC Recruitment 2021: 10th pass candidate can apply for over 3000 vacancies in Northern Railway

The online application for recruitment to the post of Apprentices in various trades by the Railway Recruitment Cell, Northern Railway has started. The online application process has begun after the Recruitment Cell activated the application link.
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the online mode on or before October 20, 2021.
Details of RRC Recruitment 2021
Important dates of RRC Recruitment 2021
- Starting Date of Application: September 20, 2021
- Last date of application: October 20, 2021
- Short Notice Release Date: September 14, 2021
Name and number of vacant posts
- Name of the Post: Apprentice
- Name of posts: 3093 Posts
RRC Recruitment 2021 qualification
- The applicant should have 10th pass or its equivalent and ITI in relevant trade
RRC Recruitment 2021 age limit
- The candidates should be between 15 years and 24 years
RRC Recruitment 2021 selection
- The job seekers will be selected based on their merits.
Mode of application of RRC Recruitment 2021
- The candidates can apply online on the official website (links given below).