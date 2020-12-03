RRB NTPC exam will start from this date; Here is the complete schedule

RRB NTPC recruitment exam will start from December 28. The examinations will be held by the end of March 2021. The RRB Level-1 exam (for Track Maintainers, Points Man and various Level-1 posts) will be conducted between the first week of April and June next year.

Vinod Kumar Yadav, Chairman, Indian Railway Board, announced the dates for RRB NTPC and Group D recruitment exams. Yadav had earlier announced that the RRB isolate and ministerial category examinations would be held from December 15 to 18, 2020.

The Railway Board is planning to reduce the travel distance and time for the candidates, so that they can allot the examination centers within their state. There are also plans to run special trains for the candidates.

A total of 2.44 crore applications have been received for 1.4 lakh vacant posts announced under RRB CEN 01/2019.

“Due to Coronavirus this year, we are ensuring that the examination centers are kept within their states for candidates and their travel distance is reduced. We are working on it and we are trying to ensure that the candidates have to cover a very short distance. We are also planning to run special trains for the candidates and we will see that all COVID protocols are followed. Once this (NTPC exam) is completed by the end of March, in the first week of April, we will start the exam for Level 1 posts. 1.15 crore candidates have applied for this exam,” said an official.

There are a total of 35,208 posts for RRB NTPC (Guard, Office Clerk, Commercial Clerk etc.). There are 1,03,769 posts for Level-1 (Track Maintainer, Pointsman etc.) and 1,663 posts for individual and ministerial categories (Stenographers etc.).

A total of 1.03 lakh applications were received for 1663 posts in the Isolated and Ministerial categories. 1.15 crore applications have been received for 1.03 lakh posts of Level-1. A total of 1.26 crore applications have been received for 35 thousand vacant posts for RRB NTPC recruitment.

Important dates of RRB NTPC, Group D, Level-1 recruitment:

RRB Isolated and Ministerial Category – 15 to 18 December

RRB NTPC Examination – December 28 to March 2021

RRB Level – 1 Exam – April 2021 to June 2021