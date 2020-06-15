New Delhi: Royal Enfield has announced the launch of its first-ever apparel and riding gear range, exclusively for women in India.

Taking inspiration from the ‘motorcycling way of life’, the clothing range is designed to be aspirational yet accessible, supporting women in their pursuits of exploration.

The collection is anchored by a set of riding jackets, trousers, gloves and helmets with a complement of t-shirts, shirts and jeans. The riding gear has been crafted keeping in mind the habits of the brand’s female customers and the varied weather conditions across the Indian heartland.

Speaking about the lifestyle range, Puneet Sood, Head – Apparel Business, Royal Enfield said: “Royal Enfield has a longstanding commitment of providing a ‘pure motorcycling’ experience to everyone in love with the motorcycling way of life, and this goes beyond the legendary motorcycles and encompasses our range of apparel and riding gear too. Therefore, it was a natural step for us to create a collection of clothing for women, inspired by this motorcycling way of life, designed to be aspirational yet accessible, to support them in their pursuits of exploration. Our Protective and Lifestyle Apparel stands for Safety, Comfort and Style, something that we have incorporated in this range as well. We are happy to launch our range of women’s riding gear and apparel and aim at enhancing the motorcycling experience for women riders’.”

To celebrate the launch, Royal Enfield apparel will bring the powerful stories through a digital campaign, of those adventurous souls who have been defying conventions, creating their own paths with their deeds making the world a more equal place. The digital campaign #DeedsNotWords is set to kick off on June 16.

The prices range from Rs 700 to Rs 14,000 and are available online at store.royalenfield.com and at the select stores in Delhi, Bangalore, Ahmedabad and Kolkata.