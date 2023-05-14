Robot Camera in US Detects Huge Alligator In Underground Pipe

In a shocking incident, the Civil authorities in Florida encountered a 5-foot alligator in an underground pipe during routine checks for leaks, cracks, or defects. The incident took place on Lockwood Boulevard, near Riverside. Following the unusual meeting, a four-wheeled robotic camera was sent into the underground pipe to look for anomalies.

The City Administration of the City of Oviedo informed about the incident through a Facebook post. They said that a stormwater crew was investigating a series of potholes when a four-wheeled robotic camera found the alligator.

Watch Video:

While sharing this clip, the organization said, “On May 5, a stormwater crew was out at Lockwood Blvd near Riverside to investigate a series of potholes that have appeared in the roadway. The crew has a robot, which is a four-wheel robotic camera that can go into the pipes and investigate any anomalies under the roadway. They usually bring the robot out to inspect when there are potential roadway defects to see if any pipes have leaks, cracks, defects, etc. underground.”

“On Friday’s inspection, as you’ll see in the video, they came across a five-foot alligator! At first, they thought it was a toad, and in the video, you see two little glowing eyes until you get closer, but when it turned around, they saw the long tail of the alligator and followed it through the pipes! You can see in the video they got about 340 feet in before the robot got stuck on a little indentation and the alligator meandered off,” the post continued.

“Just another reason not to go wandering down into the stormwater pipes!” Thank goodness our crews have a robot.” the post concluded.