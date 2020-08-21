Science enthusiasts watch "ring of fire" solar eclipse unfolding in the skies of Patna using x-ray films and sunglasses on June 21, 2020. A solar eclipse occurs on a new moon day when it comes in between the earth and the sun and all the three objects are aligned. An annular solar eclipse occurs when the angular diameter of the moon falls short of that of the sun and it fails to cover up the latter completely. As a result a ring of the sun's disk remains visible around the moon. Patna witnessed a partial phase of the annular solar eclipse from 9 a.m.
Image Credits: IANS

Researchers Develop Smart ‘Chesma’ That Tracks Eye Movements

By KalingaTV Bureau

New York: Scientists, including one of Indian-origin, have developed smart eyewear to track eye movement and cardiac data without compromising users comfort.

The eyewear known as ‘Chesma’ provides accurate measurements in an everyday environment for physiological and psychological studies.

“Our mask can track people’s eye movement as they’re shown images, so you can start to understand what they’re paying attention to, for how long, whether they keep finding other places to look,” said senior author Trisha L Andrew from University of Massachusetts Amherst in the US.

Current technology for eye movement tracking relies on electrooculography (EOG), a technique designed over 50 years ago to measure the eye’s electrical potential changes.

“The problem is that you have to stick those adhesive electrodes on your face. But people tend to be a little finicky about stuff put on their face, unsurprisingly,” Andrew said in a paper published in the journal Matter.

One challenge in designing smart wearable is developing products that provide both accuracy and comfort.

To achieve that, the research team developed a novel hydrogel electrode by growing polymers on fabrics.

Reaching the nooks and cranny of the fibre pattern, the hydrogel polymer bonds to and covers the fabric’s topology, resulting in a mechanically stable coating that is imperceptible to one’s eye and touch, the team said.

They then combined these hydrogel electrodes with a pulse sensor to create an eye mask that can track eye movements and collect cardiac signals from the artery located at the brow bone.

“Our team was able to really address that core problem to create a garment that you would be willing to wear and give you clinically accurate results when you use it,” Andrew said.

One clinical use of the mask might be to monitor sleep.

One of the biggest classifiers between sleep stages is how radically you move your eyes,” she said.

“We could correlate some of these sleep stages and also start to understand whether you have sleep disorder problems or if you have some underlying heart rate issues,” Andrew informed.

Besides performing as well as the adhesive clinical electrodes currently in use, the hydrogel electrodes used in ‘Chesma’ are extremely durable.

The hydrogel can resist long-term build-up from makeup, pollution, and skin waste that may fault the electrodes, as well as withstand 15 laundry cycles.

The researchers found that Chesma’s signal did not display any degradation after six hours of continuous use without rehydrating the hydrogel, suggesting that it could be worn for long periods of time.

The research team now aims to reduce the power demand of the device, which would allow users to charge the device once every three nights instead of every 8 hours.

(Inputs From IANS)

You might also like
State

Vice Prez Venkaiah Naidu, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik lauds MLA Manohar Randhari…

State

7th Pay Commission: Big relief to central employees; government changes pension…

State

Britain’s Got Talent 2020: Crew From India Blows The Judges, Audiences Away!…

State

Good News For EPFO ​​Members! Penalty Will Not Be Imposed On Delay In EPF Payment,…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7