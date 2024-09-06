Researchers develop new method to predict severity of breast cancer

New Delhi: A team of researchers has made a major advancement in the severity prediction of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Researchers at the University of Utah Huntsman Cancer Institute, the Mountain West’s National, in the US found new insights in the prognostic prediction of triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC), an exceptionally aggressive form of the illness.

There are no reliable methods to predict the recurrence of TNBC, a rare type of breast cancer, after treatments like chemotherapy and surgery.

The study, published in the journal JCO Precision Oncology, described a new mechanism that can predict TNBC’s aggressiveness with accuracy.

The researchers developed a patient-derived xenograft (PDX) model to assess the growth of someone’s tumour by placing it in a mouse, to assess the aggressiveness of TNBC.

The mechanism was more accurate than existing methods in predicting recurrence, allowing for an early and accurate assessment of the cancer’s aggressiveness.

The research could have a direct impact on patient care and create more personalised treatment plans for patients with recurrent TNBC.

Cindy Matsen, co-author of the study and head of Breast and Gynecologic Disease Center at Huntsman Cancer Institute, said that the study has the potential to help create more customised treatment plans for individuals with recurrent triple-negative breast cancer.

The practical benefits include testing specific drugs on PDX models and providing valuable insights for physicians in treatment decisions.

“The study’s results are crucial, as tumour growth in the PDX model often indicates a highly aggressive cancer, making it harder to treat in most cases,” said the authors.

