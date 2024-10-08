Reduce inflammation naturally: 5 natural herbs that can reduce inflammation, read details

When the body detects harm or infection, it naturally responds with inflammation to promote healing and protection. However, if this defensive response becomes chronic, it can have severe negative effects on overall health. Chronic inflammation is associated with various severe health conditions, including persistent fatigue, digestive issues, and mental fog, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, cancer, neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. If left untreated, chronic inflammation can also increase the risk of developing life-threatening diseases.

What is inflammation?

Inflammation is a natural defense mechanism of the body’s immune system, which responds to injury, infection, or damage. It involves the activation of immune cells, release of chemical signals, and changes in blood vessels.

There are 3 types of inflammations such as:

Acute Inflammation: Short-term, immediate response to injury or infection.

Chronic Inflammation: Long-term, persistent inflammation lasting weeks, months, or years.

Autoinflammatory Diseases: Conditions where the immune system attacks healthy tissues.

Chronic Inflammation: The Silent Killer of Overall Wellness

Chronic inflammation is a prolonged and persistent inflammatory response that lasts for months or years, which often leads tissue damage and scarring, impaired immune function and contributes to various chronic diseases.

Chronic inflammation affects various bodily systems, causing:

Heart disease:

Chronic inflammation plays a significant role in causing heart disease. Chronic inflammation causes oxidative stress which damages blood vessel linings and make them more susceptible to narrowing and blockage. Chronic inflammation leads to cardiac fibrosis, hypertrophy, and dilation.

Digestive disorders:

Inflammation reduces nutrient absorption, leading to deficiencies. Digestive issues linked to chronic inflammation are, irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS), crohn’s disease, ulcerative colitis and diverticulitis.

Diabetes

Chronic inflammation plays a significant role in the development and progression of diabetes by impairing insulin signalling which leads to reduced glucose uptake. Chronic inflammation damages beta-cells, reducing insulin production.

Common Inflammation Causes

Poor Lifestyle Choices

Unhealthy diet (sugar, processed foods)

Lack of exercise

Smoking

Excessive alcohol consumption

Chronic stress

Environmental Factors

Exposure to toxins (pesticides, heavy metals)

Air pollution

UV radiation

Infections (bacterial, viral, fungal)

Underlying Medical Conditions

Autoimmune disorders (arthritis, lupus)

Chronic diseases (diabetes, heart disease)

Obesity

Gut health issues (IBS, leaky gut)

Genetic predisposition

Natural herbs for inflammation relief

For centuries, herbs have been used as anti-inflammatory agents. Nature has provided an arsenal of potent herbs that can help reduce inflammation and promote overall well-being. Here are some natural herbs with powerful anti-inflammatory properties:

Turmeric

Turmeric powder is one of the most widely used spices in every Indian home. Turmeric reduces inflammation and insulin resistance. Turmeric milk also known as the golden milk which helps in reducing inflammation and body fat. It reduces inflammatory cytokines (TNF-α, IL-1β, IL-6) and enhances anti-inflammatory cytokines (IL-10, IL-4).

Ginger

Ginger is very much essential to Indian-style cooking. In addition to adding flavor, it also contains anti-inflammatory qualities. It reduces inflammation and nausea. It also enhances cognitive function and neuroprotection

Cinnamon

Having cinnamon everyday can be helpful in relieving joint pain and inflammation. It enhances anti-inflammatory cytokines. Cinnamon improves insulin sensitivity and glucose metabolism and also supports cardiovascular health.

Green Tea

Green Tea contains bioactive compounds such as, epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), catechins and polyphenols which prevents inflammation. It also aids in weight loss and metabolic health. Consume 2-3 cups of brewed tea daily or 250-500mg of green tea extract (containing 25-50% EGCG) in supplement form. Steep 1 teaspoon of green tea leaves in hot water for 3-5 minutes to maximize bioactive compounds.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha reduce stress-induced inflammation. It exhibits anti-cancer properties. To take Ashwagandha for inflammation, it can be consumed 300-500mg of extract (5-10% withanolides) or 3-5g of root powder daily, divided into morning and evening doses. It can be taken as capsule, tea, or topical cream form. Consider combining with turmeric/curcumin or ginger for enhanced benefits.

Remember to consult a doctor before starting any herbal remedy.