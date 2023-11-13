Recognizing signs of Vitamin C deficiency: Is your body showing these symptoms?
How do you know if you might be lacking in vitamin C? Read to know about the signs of vitamin C deficiency.
Vitamin C, also known as ascorbic acid, plays a crucial role in keeping our bodies healthy. It helps out immune system, skin, and even aids in absorbing iron from the food we eat. When we do not get enough vitamin C, it can lead to a condition known as ‘Scurvy.’ This is a type of vitamin C deficiency.
So, how do you know if you might be lacking in vitamin C? There are some signs that your body might give you. Read to know about the signs of vitamin C deficiency.
Tiredness and Weakness
If you often feel tired or weak, it could be a sign that your body is not getting enough vitamin C. This vitamin helps in turning the food we eat into energy. Hence, a shortage in it might leave you feeling fatigued.
Joint and muscle Aches
Pain in your muscles and joints without any apparent reason might be another sign of vitamin C deficiency. This happens because vitamin C is essential for the formation of collagen, a protein that is crucial for the health of muscles, joints, and skin.
Bleeding Gums
Vitamin C is vital for keeping out gums healthy. If you notice your gums are bleeding when you brush your teeth, it could be a signal of deficiency of vitamin C. In extreme cases, it can lead to scurvy, where the gums become swollen and bleed easily.
Slow wound healing
Vitamin C is essential for the process of healing of wounds. If you notice that your cuts and bruises take a longer time to heal, it might be because your body lacks enough vitamin C to support the process of healing.
Dry and Splitting Hair
Vitamin C is also important for maintaining healthy skin and hair. A deficiency can lead to dry and splitting hair, as well as rough and dry skin.
Frequent Infections
Since Vitamin C is crucial for a well-functioning immune system, a deficiency can make you more prone to infections and illnesses. If you find yourself getting sick more often, it is advisable to get your vitamin C levels checked.
In order to prevent vitamin C deficiency, it is essential to include foods rich in vitamin C in your diet. Citrus fruits like oranges and lemons, strawberries, kiwi, tomatoes, and broccoli are excellent sources of vitamin C. In case you suspect a deficiency, it is always a good idea to consult with a healthcare professional for guidance.