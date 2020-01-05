Recipes for a quick snack

New Delhi: Chef Vijesh Modi, Sous Chef at The Deltin, Daman gives you easy to make at home snack– Tequila Prawn Taco Cups with Chilli Lime Dressing and Focaccia Bianca–that are filling and a great finger food for a fun evening indoors. The tequila prawns with chilli lime can be had as is, as well.

**Tequila Prawn Taco Cups with Chilli Lime Dressing

INGREDIENTS

8 wonton Sheets

150 Grams Prawns (40 Count) peeled and deveined

30 ml tequila

ï¿½ teaspoon lime zest

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 tablespoon chopped cilantro (Coriander)

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 teaspoon Sriracha Sauce (Hot Chilli Sauce)

ï¿½ teaspoon ground cumin,

ï¿½ teaspoon Paprika Powder

Salt and pepper for Seasoning

ï¿½ Cup Egg Mayonnaise

INSTRUCTIONS

WONTON CUPS

Preheat oven to 400 degrees and Grease a 24 cup mini muffin tin with cooking oil.

Nestle one wonton wrapper down into each of the 24 muffin cups.

Bake the cups for about 6 minutes or until golden brown.

**TEQUILA LIME PRAWNS

In a medium sized bowl whisk together the tequila, lime zest, lime juice, olive oil, cilantro, Sriracha sauce, cumin, salt and pepper.

Heat a non-stick Pan over high heat.

Add the Prawns to the marinade and toss until they are all coated.

Add oil to the hot pan and then dump in the Prawns and most of the marinade.

Cook the Prawns for approximately one minute then flip them over and cook the other side for another minute or so, just until they are pink.

Remove the Prawns from the non stick pan onto a plate.

**CHILLI LIME DRESSING

Take ï¿½ cup Egg Mayonnaise in a dressing bowl.

Add lime zest, lime juice, paprika powder and seasoning to the mayonnaise.

Stir it well until mixed properly.

ASSEMBLING THE TACO BITES

**Add chopped lettuce into each wonton cup.

Spoon one heaping teaspoon of Mayonnaise dressing into each wonton cup.

Place 1-2 Prawns on top of the Mayonnaise dressing.

Garnish with fresh chopped cilantro.

**Focaccia Pizza Bianca

(White Pizza Sauce with Focaccia Strips)

Ingredients

1 cup sour cream

1 cup ricotta cheese

1 cup mozzarella cheese, shredded

ï¿½ teaspoon garlic powder

ï¿½ teaspoon onion powder

Salt & Pepper for seasoning

Fresh oregano few sprigs

**Focaccia bread

DOUGH

2 ï¿½ cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

1 ï¿½ teaspoons of instant yeast

1 teaspoon salt

Extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup warm water

**TOPPING

1/2 cup Pizza sauce (marinara sauce)

Few leaves of Fresh Basil

2 tablespoon of sliced black olives

1/4 cup grated Parmesan

STEPS

Prepare the pizza crust Focaccia. Add toppings and set aside.

To prepare the dip, combine the seasoning mix, sour cream and cheeses in a large bowl.

Microwave until cheese is melted and dip is heated through (about 12-15 minutes), stirring often.

Cut Focaccia into thin strips.

Pour a little of the dip into each shot glass.

Add a Focaccia strip, and serve.