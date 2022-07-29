Recipe: crispy and delicious Matar Kachori

Everybody yearn for something special that is crunchy and crispy to have along with the evening tea in a rainy evening. And here is the recipe for “Matar Kachoris” for you. These are not only crispy but also tasty and delicious.

Ingredients:

• Wheat flour – 2 cups

• Green peas – 1 cup

• Cumin – 1/4 tsp

• Pineapple leaves – 1/4 cup

• Red Chilli Powder – 1/2 tsp

• Salt – as per taste

• Oil or ghee – as required

• Water – as required

• Garlic paste – 1/2 tsp

Method of preparation:

While preparing matar kachoris, boil some peas and grind them into a paste. Then, add any desired spices, coriander leaves, cumin seeds, and salt to taste.

After making the paste, make a dough using the wheat flour and salt. Start rolling the dough into little balls once you have finished making it.

After you’ve finished making the balls, begin to fill each one with the filling and roll it in your hands. After stuffing the balls, grab a frying pan, add the necessary amount of oil, and heat it up. Put those dough balls to the pan once the oil is hot and fry them properly.

Serve the hot kachoris that have just been fried with some chutney and potato curry.