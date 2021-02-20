Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has issued a notification for the recruitment of Non-CSG post. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts through online mode at official website of RBI that is rbi.org.in by 10th March 2021.

Important Dates:

Starting date for online application: February 23, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: March 10, 2021

Exam date: April 10, 2021

Vacancy Details:

Assistant Manager (Official Language) – 12 posts

Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security) – 5 posts

Legal Officer (Grade-B) – 11 posts

Manager (Technical Civil) – 1 post

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Manager (Official Language) – The candidate must have a second class master’s degree with Hindi as a subject and apart from this 2 years’ experience is required.

Legal Officer (Grade-B): – Candidates must be a Graduate in Law with two years of experience.

Manager (Technical Civil) – The candidate musts be Graduate in Civil Engineering and three years of experience is required for this post.

Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security) – For this post, the candidate should be a rank of officer in any of the armed forces and at least 5 years of working experience is required.

Pay Scale:

Assistant Manager (Official Language), Assistant Manager (Protocol and Security) – Rs 63172 per month

Legal Officer (Grade-B), Manager (Technical Civil) – Rs 77208 per month

How to apply for RBI Recruitment 2021:

Interested candidates can apply for these posts through online mode on the official website of RBI that is rbi.org.in from 23rd February to 10th March 2021.

Candidates should take a printout of the submitted online application for future reference.

