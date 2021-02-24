The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited notification for the recruitment of Office Attendant posts. The eligible candidates can apply for the post through through online mode at rbi.gov.in on or before March 15, 2021.

Important Dates:

Starting date for online application: February 24, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: March 15, 2021

Tentative Exam date: April 9 and April 10, 2021

Vacancy Details:

A total of 841 positions are supposed to be filled through the online examination. However the positions are distributed among various categories of General, OBC, EWS, ST and SC

General – 454 posts

OBC – 211 posts

EWS – 76 posts

ST – 75 posts

SC – 25 posts

Educational Qualification:

Interested candidates should have passed 10th board examination from any State/UT of India.

Fees:

OBC/EWS/General- Rs 450

SC/ST- Rs 50

