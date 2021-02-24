RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021: Apply Soon For 841 Vacant Positions
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited notification for the recruitment of Office Attendant posts. The eligible candidates can apply for the post through through online mode at rbi.gov.in on or before March 15, 2021.
Important Dates:
Starting date for online application: February 24, 2021
Last date for submission of online application: March 15, 2021
Tentative Exam date: April 9 and April 10, 2021
Vacancy Details:
A total of 841 positions are supposed to be filled through the online examination. However the positions are distributed among various categories of General, OBC, EWS, ST and SC
General – 454 posts
OBC – 211 posts
EWS – 76 posts
ST – 75 posts
SC – 25 posts
Educational Qualification:
Interested candidates should have passed 10th board examination from any State/UT of India.
Fees:
OBC/EWS/General- Rs 450
SC/ST- Rs 50
Check the official website here