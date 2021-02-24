RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021: Apply Soon For 841 Vacant Positions

By WCE 4
RBI Office Attendant Recruitment 2021
Image Credit: IANS

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has invited notification for the recruitment of Office Attendant posts. The eligible candidates can apply for the post through through online mode at rbi.gov.in on or before March 15, 2021.

Important Dates:

Starting date for online application: February 24, 2021

Last date for submission of online application: March 15, 2021

Tentative Exam date: April 9 and April 10, 2021

Vacancy Details:

A total of 841 positions are supposed to be filled through the online examination. However the positions are distributed among various categories of General, OBC, EWS, ST and SC

General – 454 posts

OBC – 211 posts

EWS – 76 posts

ST – 75 posts

SC – 25 posts

Educational Qualification:

Interested candidates should have passed 10th board examination from any State/UT of India.

Fees:

OBC/EWS/General- Rs 450

SC/ST- Rs 50

Click here to apply

Check the notification here

Check the official website here

You might also like
Miscellany

Bollywood Diva Malaika Arora Shares Her Diet, Fitness Regime For Her Fans

Miscellany

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Issued For Appointment Of Dental Surgeon, Check…

Miscellany

NTPC Recruitment 2021: 230 Vacancies Open For Assistant Engineer And Chemist Posts

Miscellany

7th Pay Commission: These Government Employees Will Get Now Insurance Amount Up To…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.