Ration card alert! Even the eligible beneficiaries’ Ration Card can be cancelled, here’s why

The state governments across the county issue ration cards to the eligible people through which they can buy food grains at subsidized rates as per the National Food Security Act (NFSA), 2013.

Currently, only two types of ration cards are being issued to the people by their respective state governments. They are Priority Household (PHH) ration card and Non-Priority Household (NPHH) ration card.

The Household (PHH) ration card is given to the people who meet the eligibility criteria set by their state government. Each member of the family which has the PHH ration card is entitled to 5kg of food grains per month.

On the other hand, the NPHH ration card is given to the family which does not meet the PHH eligibility criteria and thus, they are not eligible to get any food grains. The NPHH ration card is just an identity proof.

However, the ration cards of even the eligible beneficiaries also can be cancelled by their State government even if they have not faked the documents to get the cards.

As per the rules of the nation, the valid ration cards will be cancelled on grounds of its non-use. Many eligible people have ration cards but they do not use them i.e. they do not take ration for a long period of time. When the ration cards are not used for several years, then they are categorized as inactive ration cards and such inactive ration cards can be cancelled by the State government.

This apart, there is other reason because of which the ration card can also be cancelled. It is if the ration card is obtained illegally by submitting fake documents or information. Such ineligible ration card holders are being identified by the State governments through the e-KYC and their cards are being cancelled.