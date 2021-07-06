Rare, amazing dance by white peacock goes viral: Watch

dance by white peacock
Photo credit: Twitter/ @buitengebieden_

In a rare happening, a white peacock was lately seen dancing showing off its feathers. Video of the dance has gone viral on social media.

Uploaded by Buitengebieden on Twitter the amazing video so far has earned 1193 re-tweets, 9219 likes and 159 quote tweets. Besides, many have come up with their comments for the 13-second clip.

Buitengebieden has captioned the video as, “White peacock showing off..”

The video shows that it has been shot at a picturesque park. And the look of the peacock and its feathers are amazing while the dance is mesmerizing.

