Golden opportunity for candidates interested in having a job in Rajya Sabha. Rajya Sabha Research and Study (RSRS) has invited application for the recruitment to the post of fellowships and internships.

Interested candidates with relevant experience and suitable qualification can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 31st March 2021.

This will provide them an opportunity to acquaint themselves with the working of Indian Parliament, especially the Rajya Sabha.

For more detailed information for the posts of Fellowship and Internship and the respective Application Forms are available on the official website of Rajya Sabha i.e. http://rajyasabha.nic.in.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: March 31, 2021

Vacancy Details:

Internship – 10 Posts

Fellowships – 4 Posts

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification:

Fellowships – The Fellowship is open to scholars who have relevant experience and suitable qualification for undertaking the study in line with the objective of the Scheme.

Internships – Candidates who are pursuing graduation and post-graduation in any discipline are eligible for the Internship Programme.

How to apply for Rajya Sabha Recruitment 2021:

Interested applicants can send their duly filled in applications along with duly filled in proformas for Dr S.Radhakrishnan Chair and Rajya Sabha Fellowships may be sent through e-mail at [email protected] and for Rajya Sabha Student Engagement Internships at [email protected] on or before 31st March 2021.

Important Links:

Official Notification PDF

Official Website

Application Form