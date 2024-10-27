Rachel Gupta crowned as India’s first Miss Grand International, matches Lara Dutta’s record

Thailand: Rachel Gupta, a 20-year-old diva hailing from Jalandhar has created history by winning the Miss Grand International 2024 title. She has made India proud by becoming the first Indian to win this prestigious pageant.

The 12th edition of Miss Grand International 2024 event was hosted at the at the MGI Hall, Bravo BKK Mall in Bangkok, Thailand on October 25, 2024. Contestants from 68 countries have participated in this event. This pageant is one of the most prestigious fashion event which speaks about humanitarians issues and encourages global peace. Rachel won this pageant at the age of 20 by impressing the audience and judges by her remarkable performance with confidence and charm outperforming other global contestants. Not only beauty, she captivated everyone present there with her presence of mind and smart answers.

During the celebratory evening, Rachel competed with other top 5 Competitors including, Myanmar, Brail, Philippines and France. She outperformed the Philippines contestant CJ Opiaza to secure the Miss Grand International golden crown. With this achievement, she started giving major competition to model and Bollywood actress Lara Dutta. Reportedly, actress Lara Dutta has the record of winning ‘the most global pageant crowns won by an Indian’.

It is worth mentioning that, before this, Rachel had won another major title, the ‘Miss Super Talent of the World 2022’.