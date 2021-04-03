PSSSB School Librarian Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Open For 750 Librarian Posts; Check Eligibility And Other Details

Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited application from interested applicants for the recruitment to the post of school Librarian on its official website @psssb.punjab.gov.in.

Interested and Eligible candidates can apply for the PSSSB School Librarian Recruitment 2021 through online mode on or before April 26, 2021.

The recruitment has been released to fill 750 vacancies for librarian posts.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application – April 05, 2021

Last Date for submission of application form: April 26, 2021 up to 5 PM

Last Date of Fee payment – April 29, 2021

Vacancy Details for PSSSB School Librarian Recruitment 2021

GENERAL – 293

SC (M &B) – 74

SC (R &O) – 75

BC – 75

ESM-GEN – 52

ESM-SC(M&B) – 15

ESM-SC(R&O) -15

ESM-BC – 15

Ortho Handicapped – 07

Visually Impaired – 08

Hearing Impaired – 08

Intellectually Disabled – 07

Sports – General – 15

SC(M&B)- Sports – 04

SC(R&O)- Sports – 04

Freedom Fighter – 07

EWS (GEN) – 76

Librarian Salary Details

Rs 25,500 (Pay Level 4 )

Education Qualification

The candidates who possess a 10th, +2 and Diploma (Library Science) from a recognised board are eligible to apply for School Librarian posts.

Age Limit

Minimum Age Limit: 18 Years as on 01/01/2021.

Maximum Age Limit: 37 Years as on 01/01/2021.

Age relaxation is admissible for SC/ST/OBC/ PH/ Ex-servicemen candidates as per rules.

How to Apply For PSSSB School Librarian Vacancies?

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for the posts through online mode on the official website of Punjab SSB that is sssb.punjab.gov.in. After paying the application fee and successfully submitting the application, candidates are advised to download their application form for future reference.

Application Fee

GEN: Rs 1,000

Rs 1,000 SC/BC/ EWS candidates: Rs 250

Rs 250 Ex-Servicemen & Dependent: Rs 200

Physical Handicapped: Rs 500

The candidates have to pay the fee through online mode.

