Protein powder: Fitness essential or just another trend?

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It has only been in recent decades that protein powder has moved from the specialised realm of bodybuilding supplements to become one of the world’s best-selling health products. Protein powders can now be found in everything from gym bags and desk drawers to kitchen cupboards and in the ever-increasing plethora of online fitness videos.

The body uses protein as an essential element for muscle building and repairing, not to mention for recuperation post-workout and for overall bodily health. Though a balanced diet is likely to supply sufficient amounts of protein in the form of eggs, dairy products, fish, meat, legumes, and beans, protein powders provide a simple addition to the average daily protein intake.

Sports nutritionists believe protein powders can be extremely beneficial for serious athletes, gym members or individuals who just aren’t getting adequate amounts of protein in their diet. Building muscle mass, as well as aiding the recovery process and weight loss, have been key motivators for most protein powder consumers.

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That said, it is worth heeding the advice of nutritionists, who maintain that protein powder is a supplement, not a replacement for a good diet. Consuming too much protein may result in digestive discomfort, such as bloating and stomach ache, and, potentially, unnecessary calorie consumption.

One widespread misconception is that only bodybuilders consume protein powder; however, the supplement is commonly consumed by a vast range of people, including runners, cycling enthusiasts, elderly people, and business people, all seeking a quick and convenient nutrient top-up.

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