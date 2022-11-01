Public Provident Fund or PPF is a popular small savings scheme. It provides income tax benefits under section80C. It is considered ideal for long term savings as both interest and maturity are tax-free. PPF is among the safest investment options offering complete income tax exemption for about 8 per cent returns.There is no minimum age for opening a PPF account. A minor’s PPF account can only be managed on his or her behalf by a parent or guardian until the account holder reaches the age of 18. A PPF account cannot be opened in joint names. When the minor turns 18, he or she can operate the account independently.

Minor PPF accounts can be opened at a post office or a recognised bank branch, such as SBI, that is approved to open PPF accounts.

In a fiscal year, the minimum contribution to a PPF account is Rs 500 and the highest contribution is Rs 1.5 lakh.

The account can be started with a minimum initial deposit of 500 rupees, followed by deposits of any amount in multiples of 50 rupees.

Any account in which the account holder fails to deposit the required amount in subsequent years after depositing five hundred rupees in the initial year would be considered discontinued. The subscriber of a discontinued account is not eligible to open a new account until the discontinued account is closed after maturity.

Loan and partial withdrawal facilities are not permitted in a discontinued account, and the account holder cannot open another account in their name under PPF until the permanent closure of such account.

A PPF account is locked for 15 years. In accounts created on behalf of minors, parents or guardians may request partial withdrawal for the benefit of the minor by submitting a certificate.

How to open PPF account for a minor

Go to an authorised bank and fill Form 1. Produce a valid proof of address like Passport, Voter ID, Ration Card etc. Produce a valid identity proof Voter ID, Passport, Aadhar, Driving License, etc. Provide the birth certificate of the minor child. Provide passport size photos. Deposit a check of Rs 500 or more as initial deposit.

Following the completion of this paperwork, a check will be issued in the name of the minor.

PPF currently offers an interest rate of 7.1%, compounded yearly. Maturity value can be retained without extension and without further deposits also.

It is important to make constant deposits every month to reap the maximum benefits of a PPF account.

For example if your minor child is 3 years old when you start investing by opening a PPF account, your PPF account will mature by the time your child turns 18. You started depositing Rs 10,000 every month in the child’s PPF account.

You have to deposit this amount every month for 15 years. Now if the return at the rate of 7.10 per cent is added, then on the maturity of the PPF account, the child will get Rs 3,216,241. This amount will be available when the child turns 18. This amount is sufficient from the point of view of 18 years, which can be used for higher education or other necessary expenses.