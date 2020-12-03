Merit Based Government Job For 10th Pass Students; Apply Soon

Vacancy has come out in India Post Department. Indian Postal Department has invited applications for Gramin Dak Sevaks. Applications have been invited for a total of 2582 vacancies. To apply in the Indian Postal Department, one has to go to www.appost.in/gdsonline/home.aspx.

The application process will be online. It has started from November 12. The last date to apply is December 11, 2020. Interested and eligible candidates apply before the last date.

Under this recruitment, the candidates will be selected on the basis of 10th marks. Students of higher qualification can also apply for this post, but the selection will be on the basis of 10th marks only. Explain that through this Gramin Dak Sevak Recruitment, the posts of Branch Post Master, Assistant Branch Postmaster, and Dak Sevak will be filled.

The minimum age of candidates should be 18 years and the maximum age is 40 years. The age limit will be calculated from November 12, while age relaxation will be available as per government rules.

The branch postmaster will get Rs 12,000 to Rs 14,500 as salary every month. At the same time, Assistant Branch Postmaster and Postal Servant will get Rs 10,000 to 12,000 per month.

Let us tell you that, this recruitment notification has been issued for the states of Punjab, Jharkhand, and Northeast. The total number of posts in Jharkhand is 1118, 948 in Northeast, and 516 in Punjab.