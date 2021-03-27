Are you a Volkswagen Polo lover? If yes, then you might be interested to know when the next generation of the popular hatchback car will arrive in India.

The Volkswagen Polo was launched in Indian market in 2010 and has managed to find its place among many Indian garages as well as in hearts. The Polo met the expectations of Indian buyers who searched for hatchback cars that offer quality and comfort within their budget. However, Indian car market has changed a lot since the advent of polo.

With due course of time Volkswagen Polo saw many competitors in its segment. Close competitors of the Polo are Maruti Swift, Hyundai i20, Maruti Baleno, Tata Altroz, Tata Tiago, Honda Jazz and Ford Figo.

Most of the vehicles except for the likes of polo have gone through major changes under the hood as well aesthetics. On the other hand, the polo since its inception has roughly remained the same. The Volkswagen hatchback had received a BS6 update in 2020 as part of pollution norms set by the government. The interiors of the cabin majorly remained the same. At present the Polo costs between Rs 6.01 lakh to Rs 9.92 lakh.

Even though the sixth generation of Polo was launched around the globe in 2017, but in India it wasn’t released. The fifth generation (launched in 2010) is still sold in India. However, according the future of the popular hatchback is not decided by the company. But it is assumed that the next generation of Polo will hit the Indian Market by 2023. If Volkswagen plans for a next generation of the car, the prices are expected to hike by Rs 1-2 lakhs.