Police SI Recruitment 2021: Bumper job vacancy for 975 Sub Inspector Posts; Notification out

The Chhattisgarh Police has released a recruitment notification to fill up vacancies in the posts of Subedar, Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander and other. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts online on or before October 31, 2021.
Candidates can check the official site of Chhattisgarh Police https://www.cgpolice.gov.in/ for more details such as salary, eligibility and other related details.
Important Dates for Police SI Recruitment 2021
- Starting date of submission of online application: October 1, 2021
- Last date of submission of online application: October 30, 2021
Vacancy Details
Total Post & Designation: 975 posts
- Subedar: 58 Posts
- Sub Inspector: 577 Posts
- Sub Inspector (Special Branch): 69 Posts
- Platoon Commander: 247 Posts
- Sub Inspector (Angul Chinh): 6 Posts
- Sub Inspector (document under question): 3 Posts
- Sub Inspector (Computer): 6 Posts
- Sub Inspector (Telecommunications): 9 Posts
Salary Details
Pay scale-8, Rs 35,400 per month.
Eligibility Criteria for Police SI Recruitment 2021
Educational Qualification:
- Subedar, Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander: The applicant should be a graduate from a recognized institute or university.
- Sub Inspector (Angul Chinh), Sub Inspector: The applicant should have done graduation with Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry papers from a recognized institute or university.
- Sub Inspector (Computer): The candidates must have BCA/ B.Sc (Computer) degree from a recognized institute or university.
- Sub Inspector (Telecommunications): The applicants must have done a Diploma/ Degree in Electrical/ Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering from a recognized institute or university.
Age Limit
The age of the candidate must be between 21 to 34 years. Age relaxation is available for reserved category candidates as per government norms.
How to apply for Police SI Recruitment 2021
Interested and eligible job aspirants can apply for the posts through online mode on the official website —www.cgpolice.gov.in from October 1, 2021 on or before October 30, 2021.
Application Fee
For general and OBC category candidates – Rs 400
For SC/ST candidates- Rs 200.
Applicants can pay the application fees online as well as offline.