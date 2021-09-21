Police SI Recruitment 2021: Bumper job vacancy for 975 Sub Inspector Posts; Notification out

The Chhattisgarh Police has released a recruitment notification to fill up vacancies in the posts of Subedar, Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander and other. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts online on or before October 31, 2021.

Candidates can check the official site of Chhattisgarh Police https://www.cgpolice.gov.in/ for more details such as salary, eligibility and other related details.

Important Dates for Police SI Recruitment 2021

Starting date of submission of online application: October 1, 2021

Last date of submission of online application: October 30, 2021

Vacancy Details

Total Post & Designation: 975 posts

Subedar: 58 Posts

Sub Inspector: 577 Posts

Sub Inspector (Special Branch): 69 Posts

Platoon Commander: 247 Posts

Sub Inspector (Angul Chinh): 6 Posts

Sub Inspector (document under question): 3 Posts

Sub Inspector (Computer): 6 Posts

Sub Inspector (Telecommunications): 9 Posts

Salary Details

Pay scale-8, Rs 35,400 per month.

Eligibility Criteria for Police SI Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

Subedar, Sub Inspector, Platoon Commander: The applicant should be a graduate from a recognized institute or university.

Sub Inspector (Angul Chinh), Sub Inspector: The applicant should have done graduation with Mathematics, Physics & Chemistry papers from a recognized institute or university.

Sub Inspector (Computer): The candidates must have BCA/ B.Sc (Computer) degree from a recognized institute or university.

Sub Inspector (Telecommunications): The applicants must have done a Diploma/ Degree in Electrical/ Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering from a recognized institute or university.

Age Limit

The age of the candidate must be between 21 to 34 years. Age relaxation is available for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

How to apply for Police SI Recruitment 2021

Interested and eligible job aspirants can apply for the posts through online mode on the official website —www.cgpolice.gov.in from October 1, 2021 on or before October 30, 2021.

Application Fee

For general and OBC category candidates – Rs 400

For SC/ST candidates- Rs 200.

Applicants can pay the application fees online as well as offline.

Official Notification

