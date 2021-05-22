Police Recruitment 2021: Hurry! Over 9500 Vacancies Open For Sub Inspector, Civil Police And other Posts; Apply Online

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment Board (UPPRB) has once again extended the last date for online application submission for the recruitment of Sub Inspector (SI), Civil Police (Male/Female), Platoon Commander/Sub-Inspector Armed Police (Male) and Fire Service Second Officer (Male) Posts. Eligible candidates who are interested to try for this posts can apply online on or before 15th June 2021 on UPPRB official website – uppbpb.gov.in.

The UP police will fill up a total of 9534 vacancies for Sub Inspector Posts, Platoon Commander and Fire Service Second Officer Posts.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Online Application – April 01, 2021

Last Date of Online Application – June 15, 2021 till 12 AM

Vacancy Details

Total Posts – 9534

Sub Inspector (SI) Civil Police (Male/Female) – 9027

Platoon Commander PAC/Sub-Inspector Armed Police (Male) – 484

Fire Service Second Officer (Male) – 23

UP Police SI Salary

Band Rs 9300- Rs 34800 and Grade Pay Rs 4200

Eligibility Criteria for UP Police SI Posts

Educational Qualification:

The candidates should have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized university / Institute.

Age Limit

21 to 28 Years

Age Relaxation available as per Uttar Pradesh Government Rules.

Selection Process

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of online written exam, PST, PET, Final List and Medical Exam.

How to Apply for UP Police SI Recruitment 2021 ?

The candidates eligible for the posts can apply through online mode for UP Police SI Recruitment 2021 on uppbpb.gov.in from 01 April to 15 June 2021.

Application Fee

Rs 400 only. (The fee can be paid through online payment mode.)

Important Link

UP Police SI Recruitment Notification Download

UP Police Online Application Link

Application Submission Last Date Extended Notification 2

Application Submission Last Date Extended Notification