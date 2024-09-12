Poem writing competition on Poshan: Winners to get cash prize, check details

Good news for the poem writers. They have an opportunity to get cash prize from the Indian Government by taking part in a poem writing competition.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development in collaboration with MyGov organising a Poem writing competition on Poshan. This competition centers on writing poems that promote the messages and goals of POSHAN Abhiyaan, such as the importance of nutrition, healthy eating, diet diversity, and the impact of good nutrition on overall well-being. Participants should craft poems that are relevant to these themes.

Submission Guidelines:

Poem can be submitted in either pdf/jpg format.

While Hindi and English are the preferred languages for submission, entries can be submitted in any regional language.

A poem shouldn’t exceed one A4 size page).

Evaluation Criteria:

Entries judged on the combination of overall creativity, originality, and emotional impact, may be recognize further. (showcasing “Most Creative” or “Best Use of Language” or “Most Inspirational”)

Gratification for poem writing competition on Poshan:

First Prize: Rs 5,000

Second Prize: Rs 3,000

Third Prize: Rs 2,000

Important dates:

Start date: SEP 9, 2024

Last date: SEP 30, 2024 (11.45 PM)

Click here to apply poem writing competition on Poshan.