PM Ujjwala Yojana: Do this work quickly to get full gas cylinder and stove for free

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Gas Yojana 2.0 in August from Mahoba district of Uttar Pradesh. The benefits available under the new version of PM Ujjwala Yojana were also told, but due to lack of awareness, many people do not know the benefits under Ujjwala Yojana 2.0. Let us know what benefits you will get under this scheme and what you will have to do for it.

In fact, now under the scheme, along with giving free gas connections to the people, filled gas cylinders and stove are also being given. For this you have to fulfill some conditions. Before that know what is PM Ujjwala Yojana.

PM Ujjwala Yojana was started by PM Narendra Modi in the year 2016. Under this, free gas connections are to be provided to the countrymen living below the poverty line, so that they can get rid of smoke. But now cylinder and stove are also being given under the scheme.

In this way, you will have to apply under the scheme to get free gas connection, filled gas cylinder and stove under PM Ujjwala scheme. To apply, first you have to go to pmuy.gov.in. Then click on Apply For New Ujjwala 2.0 Connection. Here you will see the options of Indane, Bharat Petroleum and HP Gas Company. Select one of these. After that, fill all the information. After the documents are verified, LPG gas connection will be issued in your name. Let us inform here that in addition to LPG connection in the second phase, refilling of the first cylinder will also be free.

The age of the woman applying should be more than 18 years. She should have BPL card, Savings account in bank to get subsidy, Identity card (Aadhaar card or Voter ID card) and passport size photograph. These documents will come in handy while applying. No one should already have LPG connection in the family.