Period cramps bothering you? Here are 5 simple ways to find relief

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Period pain is a common issue for many women during their periods, with the typical symptoms being lower abdominal pain, back pain, fatigue, and pain that affects their normal daily routine.

Doctors and healthcare experts feel that these pains are normally caused by the contractions that take place within the uterus during the period; however, a few small changes in daily life may be thought to provide natural relief for the pain.

Applying heat to the lower abdomen is a common and helpful home remedy, using a heating pad or a hot water bottle. Heat will assist to relax the muscles and stimulate blood flow in the abdomen, decreasing the ache.

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Hydration can also be believed to alleviate period pain by enabling the decrease of muscle tightness and bloating within the body. Warm drinks made from herbs such as tea and ginger may also assist to relax muscles.

Exercise is another useful method, as light movement, such as a quick stroll or stretching, can allow blood to circulate efficiently, which then results in endorphins being released, which can allow the body to fight the pain naturally. When looking at food, changing habits of consumption, such as the consumption of too much caffeine, processed junk food, or overly salted food, could alleviate bloating and pain in some people during periods.

Doctors and healthcare professionals warn, however, that severe or consistent period pain could be related to conditions such as PCOS and Endometriosis, and these types of severe period pains should not be ignored.