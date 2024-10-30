Pensioners can submit digital life certificate through postman at their doorstep

As per the decision of the Employees’ Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) all pensioners under EPS-95 (Employees Pension Scheme-1995) are required to submit Jeevan Pramaan Patra (JPP) / Digital Life Certificate (DLC) each year to continue drawing pension. There are different ways and mean to submit DLC or JPP. The EPFO also allows the elderly people or pensioners to submit their digital life certificates through postman.

Taking to its X handle, EPFO said that the EPS 95 pensioners can get their digital life certificate submitted through postman at their doorstep to avoid hassle of long queues.

As per the social media post, the people who cannot stand in long queues due to old age for the Digital Life Certificate and even do not know how to use a smartphone to avail digital services at home can ask the postman of their nearest post office.

The postmen will definitely help the elderly people to submit their Digital Life Certificate from the comfort of their homes.