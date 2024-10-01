Pathani Samanta Mathematics Talent Scholarship: Online application begins; 1000 students to get, check details

The School and Massa Education Department of Odisha government is awarding Pathani Samanta Mathematics Talent Scholarship to the meritorious Higher Secondary School Students of the State having proficiency in Mathematics studying in Odia medium Government/Aided/Recognized institutions.

The Pathani Samanta Mathematics Talent Scholarship is awarded to students pursuing their studies in Class X and XII in Higher Secondary School affiliated to Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha.

Know more about Pathani Samanta Mathematics Talent Scholarship:

Number of scholarship: 1000

Rate of scholarship: Rs 5000

Duration of the scholarship: 10 months in a year.

Remarks: Students of Class Xi and XII

How to apply:

Click registration link at the portal, only eligible students (top-2063 HSC passed out student) can apply for scholarship.

Enter the Aadhaar number and proceed further.

Check your registered mobile or email to get the user ID and password.

Click log in link at the portal and enter User ID and password to apply the scholarship.

Provide all necessary details like personal, academic, eligibility and bank information.

Click on the save as draft button to draft the information or click on Next button to save and proceed their scholarship form.

The preview of the completed form will appear on the page. Download the forms and take its print out.

Scholarship will be paid to the selected students by the Director of Higher Secondary Education thought DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer0 mode only and will be transferred to Bank account of beneficiaries.

Then students must have an active and valid joint bank account in any nationalized bank which has electronic clearing system (ECS) core banking facility to facilitate transfer of scholarship amount directly to their account. The bank account must be in the name of the applicant and one of his/her parents.

List of documents needed for the scholarship:

Mark sheets and certificate of last qualifying examination i.e. HSC from an institution recognized by BSE, Odisha.

Aadhaar card of the student concerned.

Bank account details of the students (First page of bank account containing account number and IFSC)

College ID card issued by the concerned authority. While in the absence of the same, students may provide Admission receipt/library card/ letter of undertaking from concerned college authority.

Important dates:

Opening of portal for online application by the students: September 20, 2024

Last date for submission of online application by students: November 20

Last date of online validation of students record by principal/ head of the institute: November 30

Click here to visit the official website.

For any query or help, students and other stakeholders may contact scholarship Sanjog Helpline 155335, 1800-345-6770 or e-mail to scholarshipsmed@gmail.com.