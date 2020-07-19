If you are looking for a career at Paradip Port Trust, then here is an opportunity. The authorities of Paradip Port Trust have invited applications for the EDP Assistant posts from the interested and eligible candidates.

The deadline to apply for the job, however, is ending tomorrow.

Details of the Job:

Important Date: Last Date for Receipt of Application forms: 20 July 2020

Name and Number of posts: EDP Assistant (5 Posts)

Educational Qualification: The candidate must be a Graduate in any discipline. They must have the Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application (PGDCA) from recognized university or DOE’s ‘A’ level. This apart, they should have a Data Entry speed of 9000 (Ninety thousand) key depression per hour through trade test to be conducted on computers.

Experience: The candidates must have a minimum experience of five years in data entry and knowledge of programming work in Public Sector/Govt./Autonomous Bodies/Reputed Private Organization.

Age Limit: Candidate should be 32 years.

Monthly Salary: The selected candidates will get a salary between Rs 27,400 and Rs 70,500 (Pre -revised scale of pay of Rs 17,700-Rs 44,600).

How to Apply: The interested candidates can apply through the given format. They have to send their hard copy of application form and all relevant documents to the Office of the Secretary, Paradip Port Trust (PPT), Dist-Jagatsinghpur, Odisha-754142 is 20 July 2020 with specifying the post applied for on an envelope.

Candidates can visit the official website of Paradip Port Trust (https://www.paradipport.gov.in/) to know more about the job.