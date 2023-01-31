Attention! Your PAN card will become inoperative if you don’t do this before March 31

Pan Aadhaar Link: Those PAN (Permanent Account Number) cards that are not linked to Aadhaar will become inoperative from April 1, 2023, informed the Income Tax (I-T) Department.

The tax department has asked people to link their two cards before the Pan Aadhaar Link deadline i.e March 31, 2022. If you do not link your Aadhaar card with the PAN card before March 31, then you will face several inconveniences.

If you do not link your Aadhaar card with the PAN, then your PAN will become inoperative following which you cannot file ITRs.

Besides, the pending refund cannot be issued and pending proceedings, in case of deductive return cannot be completed.

Moreover, tax will be deducted at a higher rate if you do not link your cards. The Pan Aadhaar Link deadline is March 31, said reports.

There are different ways to link your PAN with Aadhaar card. You can do so by visiting the official website, through SMS and at the PAN service centres.

Here’s how to link PAN with Aadhaar card on the official website of the Income Tax (I-T) Department:

Click here to visit the official website of the Income Tax (I-T) Department.

Go to the ‘Quick Links’ section and click on the ‘Link Aadhaar’ option.

Now fill the details (like your name, mobile number, Aadhaar number, and PAN card numbers)

Click on ‘I validate my Aadhaar Details’ option to verify your personal details.

Now, click on ‘Continue.’

As you click on ‘Continue’ option, you will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number.

Now enter the OTP and click on ‘Validate’.

Your PAN card will be linked with Aadhaar once you click on ‘Validate’.

Link PAN with Aadhar through SMS:

Type UIDPAN<12 digit Aadhaar><10 digit PAN> on your phone and send it to 567678 or 56161.

Link PAN with Aadhar at PAN service centres: