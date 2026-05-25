Pads, tampons or menstrual cups: What are women choosing in 2026?

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Periods are no longer a topic whispered about in silence. Along with changing conversations, women today are also exploring different menstrual products based on comfort, lifestyle and convenience. While sanitary pads still dominate the market, tampons and menstrual cups are steadily finding space in everyday discussions.

Here’s how the three popular period products compare:

Sanitary Pads

Most commonly used menstrual product in India

Easy to wear and beginner-friendly

Available in different sizes for light and heavy flow

Preferred by many teenagers and first-time users

Can cause rashes or discomfort during long use, especially in humid weather

Some women find them bulky during travel or sleep

Tampons

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Worn internally, allowing easier movement

Popular among women who swim, exercise or travel frequently

Less visible under clothes compared to pads

Need to be changed every few hours for hygiene

Long use without changing may increase infection risk

Some beginners may initially feel uncomfortable using them

Menstrual Cups

Reusable product made from medical-grade silicone

Can last for years if cleaned and maintained properly

Considered eco-friendly because it reduces waste

Long wear time makes it convenient for many users

More cost-effective in the long run

Some women need time to learn insertion and removal properly

Doctors say there is no “perfect” period product that suits everyone. Body comfort, skin sensitivity, lifestyle and personal preference all play a role in choosing the right option.

What has changed the most is the conversation itself. Women are now openly sharing experiences, comparing products online and moving away from the idea that periods should only be managed in one fixed way.