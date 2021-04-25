OUAT Recruitment 2021: Apply For Vacancies In Office Assistant, Lab Technician And Other Posts

Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) has released an official notification inviting retired personnel for the post of Office Assistant, Lab Technician/Assistant, and other posts on its official website that is www.ouat.nic.in. The last date for application is 17th May 2021.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for OUAT Recruitment 2021 by sending their duly filled application form to the official by 5PM of 17th May 2021.

A total of 42 vacancies will be filled up with this recruitment drive.

Important Date

Starting date of application – April 16, 2021

Last date for offline application: May 17, 2021

Vacancy Details

Total posts- 42

Office Assistant: 25 Posts

Tech/Asst.: 01 Post

Overseer: 02 Posts

VAW: 02 Posts

Group D (Supporting Staff): 12 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Office Assistant: The candidate should be a Retired Section Officer/Senior Assistant/ Accountant/ Suptd./ Typists.

Tech/Asst.: The candidate should possess Experience in related field.

Overseer: The candidate should have Experience in related field.

VAW: The candidate should have Experience in related field.

Group D (Supporting Staff): The candidate should possess Experience in related field.

Age Limit

The retired employees should not be beyond 65 years.

Salary Details

Office Assistant- Rs 10,500.

Tech/Asst. – Rs 10,500.

Overseer – Rs 10,500.

VAW – Rs 10,500.

Group D (Supporting Staff) – Rs 6,000

How to Apply

Interested and eligible applicants can apply for OUAT Recruitment 2021 through the prescribed applications format on official website of OUAT that is ouat.nic on or before 17th May 2021.

Candidates can get the application form in the official notification PDF.

Important Links

Official Notification

Official Website