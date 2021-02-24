OPSC Recruitment 2021: Notification Issued For Appointment Of Dental Surgeon, Check Details

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released a notification for the recruitment of Dental Surgeon posts for the Odisha Medical and Health Services Cadre under the Health and Family Welfare Department on its official OPSC website opsc.gov.in.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the OPSC Dental Surgeon Recruitment 2021 from 10th March to 9th April 2021. A total of 82 vacancies are available for the posts.

Important Dates:

Starting date for online application- March 10, 2021.

Last date of application and fee submission- April 9, 2021 till 11:59 PM.

Last date of submission of registered online application form- April 16, 2021.

Eligibility Criteria:

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have a BDS or equivalent degree from a medical college recognised by Dental Council of India (DCI).

Age Limit:

Minimum age limit- 21 year.

Maximum age limit-32 year as of January 2021.

Selection Process:

The selection of candidates for the recruitment will be based on Career Marking & Written Test.

The written examination will be of 200 marks.

The written examination for the post of Dental Surgeon will be held at Cuttack.

How to apply for OPSC Dental Surgeon recruitment 2021?:

To apply for the posts, candidates can visit the OPSC official website opsc.gov.in.

Click on ‘Apply online’ button on the official website.

Register yourself through the ‘New User’ tab.

Fill the form after reading the instructions and generate ‘Permanent Public Service Account No (PPSAN).

Then login at the OPSC portal and proceed to fill the exam form.

Fill the application for and upload required documents.

Now pay the fee and submit the form.

Take a print out of the submitted application form for future reference.

Application Fee: Rs 500

Important Links:

Official Website

Official Notification