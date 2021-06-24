Online application for several vacant ONGC OPAL recruitment 2021 posts underway, apply soon

Online application for several vacant posts of ONGC Petro Additions Limited (OPAL), one of the largest integrated Petrochemicals Complexes in South India, has started. The candidates can apply for these posts on or before July 7, 2021.

The selected candidates will be appointed for Executive and Non-Executive Posts.

ONGC OPAL recruitment 2021 details:

Starting Date of Application: June 17, 2021

Last Date of Online Application: July 7, 2021

Name and number of posts:

Executive Levels: 25 Posts

Non-Executive: 6 Posts

Sr. No. Executive Levels Nos. of Post I Cracker Operations 02 II Polymer Operations 07 III U & O Operations 05 IV Mechanical Maint 02 V Instrumentation Maint 01 VI Electrical Maint 01 VII Fire 01 VIII CTS 02 IX Finance 01 X Information Technology (IT 01 XI SAP 02

Sr. No. Non-Executive Levels* Nos. of Post I Cracker Operations 01 II Polymer Operations 05

Educational Qualification:

Click on the links given below to get more details.

How to Apply:

Eligible candidates can apply Online to the post through the OPaL’s Website www.opalindia from 17 June to 07 July 2021.

Click here for the OPAL Notification and Application Link.

Click here for the OPAL Website.