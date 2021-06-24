Online application for several vacant ONGC OPAL recruitment 2021 posts underway, apply soon

Online application for several vacant posts of ONGC Petro Additions Limited (OPAL), one of the largest integrated Petrochemicals Complexes in South India, has started. The candidates can apply for these posts on or before July 7, 2021.

The selected candidates will be appointed for Executive and Non-Executive Posts.

ONGC OPAL recruitment 2021 details:

  • Starting Date of Application: June 17, 2021
  • Last Date of Online Application: July 7, 2021

Name and number of posts:

  • Executive Levels: 25 Posts

Non-Executive: 6 Posts

Sr. No.   Executive Levels  Nos. of Post
I   Cracker Operations  02
II   Polymer Operations  07
III   U & O Operations  05
IV   Mechanical Maint  02
V   Instrumentation Maint  01
VI   Electrical Maint  01
VII   Fire  01
VIII   CTS  02
IX   Finance  01
X   Information Technology (IT  01
XI   SAP  02

 

Sr. No.   Non-Executive Levels*  Nos. of Post
I   Cracker Operations 01
II   Polymer Operations 05

 

Educational Qualification:

Click on the links given below to get more details.

How to Apply:

Eligible candidates can apply Online to the post through the OPaL’s Website www.opalindia from 17 June to 07 July 2021.

Click here for the OPAL Notification and Application Link.

Click here for the OPAL Website.

