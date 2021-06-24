Online application for several vacant ONGC OPAL recruitment 2021 posts underway, apply soon
Online application for several vacant posts of ONGC Petro Additions Limited (OPAL), one of the largest integrated Petrochemicals Complexes in South India, has started. The candidates can apply for these posts on or before July 7, 2021.
The selected candidates will be appointed for Executive and Non-Executive Posts.
ONGC OPAL recruitment 2021 details:
- Starting Date of Application: June 17, 2021
- Last Date of Online Application: July 7, 2021
Name and number of posts:
- Executive Levels: 25 Posts
Non-Executive: 6 Posts
|Sr. No.
|Executive Levels
|Nos. of Post
|I
|Cracker Operations
|02
|II
|Polymer Operations
|07
|III
|U & O Operations
|05
|IV
|Mechanical Maint
|02
|V
|Instrumentation Maint
|01
|VI
|Electrical Maint
|01
|VII
|Fire
|01
|VIII
|CTS
|02
|IX
|Finance
|01
|X
|Information Technology (IT
|01
|XI
|SAP
|02
|Sr. No.
|Non-Executive Levels*
|Nos. of Post
|I
|Cracker Operations
|01
|II
|Polymer Operations
|05
Educational Qualification:
Click on the links given below to get more details.
How to Apply:
Eligible candidates can apply Online to the post through the OPaL’s Website www.opalindia from 17 June to 07 July 2021.
Click here for the OPAL Notification and Application Link.
Click here for the OPAL Website.