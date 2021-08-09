Online application for BSF GD Recruitment 2021 begins, apply soon to get Rs 69, 000 salary

BSF Recruitment 2021

There is a golden opportunity for the youth who are looking for a job in the Border Security Force (BSF). For this, the BSF has sought applications for recruitment to the posts of Sportsperson Constable (GD).

Interested and eligible candidates who want to apply for these posts (BSF GD Recruitment 2021), can apply online by visiting the official website of BSF from today.

A total of 269 posts will be filled under this BSF GD Recruitment 2021 process.

Age limits: 18 to 23 years as on 01 Aug 2021 (Relaxation as per the prevalent Recruitment Rules)

Educational Qualification: Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized board.

Physical Standard:

  1. Height: Male =170 Cms and Female = 157 Cms
  2. Chest: (For male only): 80 Cms (unexpended). Min expansion – 05 Cms
  3. Weight: Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards for male and female candidates.
  4. Note: Relaxation in physical parameters as per Govt Orders.

Selection Process: Online application forms and copy of certificate uploaded by the candidates will be scrutinized and if found in order for the respective candidates will be issued online admit cards to appear in the recruitment process Candidate will have to undergo the following process of recruitment:-

  • Checking of Testimonials/documents
  • Measurement of Physical Standard (PST)
  • Detailed Medical Examination (DME)

Candidates can also directly apply for these posts by clicking here.

Click here to read the BSF GD Recruitment 202 notification

