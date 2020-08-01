The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has released an advertisement for about 4182 posts. Applicants who fulfill the required eligibility can apply online on or before August 17.

If you are interested then find the job details bellow:

Name of Department: Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC)

Name of the post: Apprentices

Total number of posts: 4182 posts

Division of Posts: Northern Region: 228 Posts, Mumbai Sector: 764 posts, Western Sector: 1579 Posts, Eastern Region: 716 Posts, Southern Sector: 674 Posts, Central Sector: 221 Posts, Educational

Qualification: Graduation

Age Limits: 18 years to 24 years

Last date for online application: August 17, 2020

How to apply for ONGC Apprentice: If you want to apply for the recruitment in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), then follow these methods:

First of all, visit the official website of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC)

After that, the home page of ONGC will open in front of you.

On the home page, you click on Career’s category.

Then a new page will open in front of you.

All advertisements released by ONGC will appear in that new page.

You click on Advertisement for engagement of apprentices in ONGC 2020-21.

After clicking, the PDF file of the release will open in front of you.

Save that PDF file, and read the advertisement well.

After that you should apply for the said post.

The aspirants can Click on the official website of www.ongcindia.com

The applicant can Click here for the official notification.