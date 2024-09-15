One Rank One Pension: Retired Army, Navy, Air Force personnel pension revised, Check details

The central government of India has revised the One Rank One Pension scheme retired officer of Army, Navy, Air Force and other defence units along with for family pensioners. The revised rank-wise pensions has come into effect starting from effective July 1, 2024.

OROP Pension Revision: Who are eligible ?

All the defence pensioners/ family pensioners of Army, Navy, Air Force, Defence Security Corps, Territorial Army & Ex-State Forces, who have been retired/discharged/invalided out from service/died in service or after retirement in the rank of Commissioned Officers, Honorary Commissioned Officers, JCOs/ORs and Non-Combatants, will get the benefits of as per revised One Rank One Pension scheme.

Note that they should also be getting pension/family pension as on 01.07.2024 to be eligible.

However, those pensioners who have retired on or after 01.07.2014 on pre mature retirement/own request will not be included in the OROP Pension Revision.

OROP revision benefits: Who are excluded ?

The “UK/HKSRA/KCIO pensioners, Reservist pensioners, Pakistan & Burma Army pensioners, pensioners in receipt of Ex-gratia payments and pre mature retirement/own request pensioners retired on or after 01.07.2014 will not get the revision in pension.

What will be the revised pensions for retirees from defence forces?

The revised rates of pension, as per the letter, are average of minimum & maximum rate of pension for a rank, group and a qualifying service of live data of 2023 retirees.

The circulation released by ministry stated, “Wherever the rates of higher qualifying service of a rank are lower than rates of lower qualifying service in same rank or data is/are blank for higher qualifying service then the same has been protected by a higher rate of lower qualifying service, due to this many rates in same column appears equal. Similarly, wherever the revised rate of pension under this order is lower in higher rank than the rate in lower rank in the same qualifying service then the same has been protected with higher rates of pension in lower rank in the same qualifying service resulting in similar rate in some qualifying service in two adjacent columns.”

To have details about the revised pension under One Rank One Pension Scheme click on the link for official notification: Click here